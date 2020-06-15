NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Monday update showed 186 new COVID-19 cases, four of them in Norman.
The state's COVID-19 case total grew to 8,417 Monday. The state's seven-day case average, which shows trends in COVID-19 cases by averaging new cases reported across seven days, is currently the highest it has ever been.
The Health Department also reported 6,628 recoveries on Monday, but did not share current hospitalization numbers.
According to the Health Department, six of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 552 total COVID-19 cases, 481 of them recovered.
The county reported no new deaths Monday, leaving its COVID-19-related death toll at 40.
Oklahoma reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths Monday, leaving the state death toll at 359.
The Health Department reported four new cases in Norman Monday, bringing the city case total to 259. The Health Department has reported 228 recoveries in Norman.
As of the state's latest executive order report from Friday, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities.
Friday's executive order report shows that 194 of the state's then-359 deaths were tied to Oklahoma nursing homes. New nursing home information should be available in Monday evening's report.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.