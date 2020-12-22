The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,186 new COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday, with 58 new cases in Norman.
The newest cases bring Norman’s cumulative case total to 8,704 with 7,552 recoveries.
Cleveland County reported no new COVID-related deaths, keeping the city’s death toll at 81 people.
Oklahoma’s frontline health care workers, EMT staff and public health workers, pre-K through 12th grade teachers, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities will receive the first round of COVID-immunizations.
The full four-phase distribution plan is available on the state’s site, oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 265,620. The state’s seven-day new case average rose to 3,376 Tuesday. The state reported 22 additional deaths, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,240.
Cleveland County recorded 135 new cases Tuesday. The county’s cumulative case total is at 17,470. The health department has reported 144 deaths and 14,906 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 29 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,772. The city has recorded 23 COVID-related deaths.
An update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map again places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The updated map shows a daily average of 70.3 new cases in Cleveland County from Dec. 11-17.
NPS’ updated case and quarantine numbers were released Monday afternoon on the district’s website.
The health department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.