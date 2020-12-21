The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,596 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday, with 111 new cases in Norman.
The newest cases bring Norman’s cumulative case total to 8,646 with 7,469 recoveries.
Norman reported two new COVID-related deaths on Monday, raising the city's death toll to 81 people.
Oklahoma’s frontline health care workers, EMT staff and public health workers, pre-K through 12th grade teachers, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities will receive the first round of COVID-immunizations.
The full four-phase distribution plan is available on the state’s site, oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,596 new cases in the state Monday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 263,434.
The state’s seven-day new case average rose to the second highest level ever at 3,381 Monday.
Friday’s executive order report showed 1,704 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state. That number is down slightly from the 1,733 hospitalizations reported Thursday evening.
The state reported 6 additional deaths Monday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,218.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 239 new cases Monday. The county’s cumulative case total is at 17,335. The Health Department has reported 144 deaths and 14,723 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 37 new cases Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,743. The city has recorded 23 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map again places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The updated map shows a daily average of 70.3 new cases in Cleveland County from Dec. 11-17.
NPS’ updated case and quarantine numbers were released Monday afternoon on the district’s website.
The health department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
