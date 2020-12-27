The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,631 new cases in their backlogged post-holiday update Sunday.
According to a press release, due to the holiday, Sunday’s report includes both Saturday and Sunday’s totals.
OSDH reported 187 new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County Sunday. The countywide total is now 18,364 cumulative cases. The three-day county average is 253. 295 recoveries were also reported. No additional county deaths were reported in the update.
Norman reported 66 new COVID cases on Sunday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 9,031. 125 recoveries were reported in Norman Sunday.
State numbers
Oklahoma’s cumulative case total now stands at 279,139 after Sunday’s report.
2,458 of the new cases reported were from Saturday and 173 cases from Sunday. All of the 13 deaths reported in the update are from Sunday.
The state also reported 13 new COVID-related deaths, with 9 counties reporting new deaths. Oklahoma County reported four new deaths and Tulsa County reported two. The state death toll is now 2,370.
The seven-day new case average dropped significantly to 2,614 as of Sunday.
The health department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.