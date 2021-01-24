The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in Norman Sunday.
The two new deaths bring the city’s death toll to 106; 17 of those have occurred in the new year. The city has reported 10 COVID-related deaths in the past week.
Sunday’s case total is a significant decrease from Saturday, when the city reported 299 COVID-19 cases. Sunday’s lower case total is similar to the numbers the city has reported for much of the new year.
The city’s cumulative case total stands at 11,961 with 10,845 recoveries.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
The state reported 2,941 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, a slight decrease from the spike in cases reported on Saturday.
The state has reported 373,090 cumulative cases.
The state also reported 48 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,279.
According to the state’s executive order report Friday, there are 1,595 patients hospitalized, down from 1,634 Thursday evening. Hospitalizations, like statewide cases, have been trending down recently.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 263 new virus cases and two new deaths, both in Norman.
The county has reported 25,182 cumulative cases and 22,608 recoveries. The county’s death toll now stands at 199, and the county has reported 35 deaths in the new year.
Moore reported 43 new virus cases, bringing its cumulative case total to 5,401. The city reported zero additional deaths, leaving its death toll at 33.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive.
The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
