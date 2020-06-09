NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Tuesday update showed two additional COVID-19-related deaths and two new cases in Norman.
Oklahoma's COVID-19 case total increased by 158 between Monday and Tuesday, the largest single-day case increase since May 22. It is unclear why the case total jump was so significant.
The state's case total now stands at 7,353. The Health Department reported 6,073 recoveries and 148 current hospitalizations Tuesday.
The state also reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the state death toll to 353. All of the deaths occurred between April 5 and June 7.
Cleveland County reported two additional deaths Tuesday. It is unclear what date they occurred, but the state's data shows they were in Norman.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll now stands at 39.
Tuesday's update also showed five new cases in Cleveland County, where the COVID-19 case total now stands at 529. 459 of those cases are recovered, according to the Health Department.
With the two additional deaths reported Tuesday, Norman's COVID-19-related death total now stands at 22. It is still unclear whether the newest Norman deaths occurred in nursing homes.
Norman also reported two more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the city total to 252. The Health Department has reported 222 recoveries in Norman.
The city is set to enter the third phase of its Healthier at Home reopening plan Friday, June 12.
The most recent state executive order report Monday evening showed 127 total COVID-19 cases and 18 total deaths across the six Norman nursing homes that have reported cases.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
