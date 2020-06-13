NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Saturday update showed another record-high increase in COVID-19 cases with 225 new cases in Oklahoma.
The state's COVID-19 case total grew to 8,037 Saturday. Previously, Friday had broken the record for most new cases reported in one day with 222 cases.
The Health Department also reported 6,495 recoveries and 149 current hospitalizations (down five from Friday). According to the latest executive order report, Oklahoma has processed 252,624 COVID-19 tests with 242,587 negative results.
According to the Health Department, five of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 544 total COVID-19 cases, 475 of them recovered.
The county reported no new deaths Saturday, leaving its COVID-19-related death toll at 40.
Oklahoma reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, leaving the state death toll at 359.
None of the COVID-19 cases reported Saturday appeared in Norman, where the case total still stands at 253. The Health Department has reported 227 recoveries in Norman.
The city death toll stands at 23.
Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities. Thursday's executive order report shows that 194 of the state's then-359 deaths were tied to Oklahoma nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
