Covid Vaccination Clinic

Valerie Fried is administered a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic hosted Jan 13, at the 12th Avenue Recreation Center.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 232 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The state's cumulative case total is now at 433,025.

The newest case number brings the state’s seven-day case average down slightly to 513 from 518 on Monday.

Tuesday’s updated provisional death count from the CDC shows 7,568 COVID deaths in Oklahoma, up from the 7,555 cumulative deaths the CDC reported on Monday.

The State Department of Health has recorded 4,788 deaths. The state’s numbers differ from the CDC’s because the CDC data is based on death certificates, while the state data is updated after deaths are investigated. The state reported 88 new deaths on Tuesday, this number will be updated every Tuesday.

The state did not release local numbers on Tuesday and did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment and clarification.

Reese Gorman covers COVID-19, local politics and elections for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.

Staff Writer

Reese Gorman covers elections, local politics and the COVID-19 pandemic for The Norman Transcript. He started as an intern in May of 2020 and transitioned into his current position as a staff writer in August of 2020.