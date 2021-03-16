The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 232 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The state's cumulative case total is now at 433,025.
The newest case number brings the state’s seven-day case average down slightly to 513 from 518 on Monday.
Tuesday’s updated provisional death count from the CDC shows 7,568 COVID deaths in Oklahoma, up from the 7,555 cumulative deaths the CDC reported on Monday.
The State Department of Health has recorded 4,788 deaths. The state’s numbers differ from the CDC’s because the CDC data is based on death certificates, while the state data is updated after deaths are investigated. The state reported 88 new deaths on Tuesday, this number will be updated every Tuesday.
The state did not release local numbers on Tuesday and did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment and clarification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.