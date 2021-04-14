In its weekly update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County over the past week, including 263 new cases in Norman.
The city of Norman has reported 263 new cases since last Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case count to 14,095.
This new case count is significantly higher than the previous week’s, which showed only 110 new COVID cases in Norman over a week. The health department now updates its local COVID-19 dashboard and its statewide risk assessment map once a week.
The city also reported one additional COVID-related death in Norman over the past week, bringing the city’s death toll to 180 people.
There have been 13,551 recoveries reported in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 577 new COVID cases over the past week. The amount reported this week is significantly higher than the county's previous report released last Wednesday of 218 new cases. This new case report brings the county’s cumulative case count to 30,562.
The state also reported five additional deaths in Cleveland County over the past week, bringing the county’s total death toll to 390 people. There have been 29,317 recoveries reported in the county.
The City of Moore has recorded 91 new COVID cases since last week, bringing the city’s case total to 6,496. The city also reported one additional COVID-related death, bringing the city’s death toll to 65 people.
There have been 6,231 recoveries reported in the city.
State Numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 443,756 cases, with 3,733 of those COVID-19 cases being reported within the past week.
According to the CDC’s provisional death count, there have been 8,093 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 6,697 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, adding 28 additional deaths to the count since last Wednesday.
Hospitalization numbers
During the most recent collection period of March 27 - April 2, data sourced from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional Health System shows that local COVID hospitalization numbers rose slightly over the latest collection period.
The latest data shows an average of 16 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day, up from the 14.3 average COVID patients reported during the previous collection period.
From March 27 - April 2, Norman Regional saw its average number of COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day rise slightly to 8.3 patients; during the previous collection period, that number was at 8.
On Tuesday evening, the state reported 205 total COVID hospitalizations statewide, 53 of them in the ICU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.