NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday, including only seven in Norman. These numbers are following the consistent downward trend of new cases that has been happening for the past month.
Norman’s cumulative case total is now at 13,361. The state has reported 12,821 recoveries in Norman.
Norman’s local death toll was updated on Tuesday and shows that five people have died from COVID since the number was last reported on Tuesday of last week. The city’s death toll now stands at 144. The state will continue updating local death numbers on Tuesday of each week, the health department said.
Norman’s seven-day new case average is at about 13 cases. Local hospitalization numbers from Norman Regional Health Systems showed a significant drop over the latest collection period of Feb. 20 — 26. The hospital reported about 22 average COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day. That number is down nearly 10 patients from where it was the previous collection period.
The state opened up Phase 3 vaccine eligibility on Tuesday, expanding vaccination availability to nearly 2.5 million more Oklahoma residents.
Oklahomans can use the state’s online vaccination portal to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Residents can also register to receive alerts about vaccine availability at vaccine-alerts.com
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 270 new cases statewide Tuesday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 429,432.
The newest case number brings the state’s seven-day case average to 633, which is up slightly from 610 on Monday.
An updated provisional death count from the CDC shows 7,307 COVID deaths in Oklahoma, up from the 7,219 cumulative deaths last reported on Monday.
The State Department of Health reported 167 new confirmed COVID deaths on Tuesday, bringing the health department’s death toll up 4,701. The health department will update its death toll every Tuesday.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 29,001.
The health department has reported 27,780 recoveries.
The county reported eight new COVID deaths on Tuesday, the health department has now reported 282 deaths in the county. The local death count will be updated every Tuesday.
Moore reported five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,197. Moore has recorded 43 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map places the county at a yellow level on the map, showing an average of 12.1 new cases per day in the county during the week of Feb. 26-March 4. That average is down from 20.6 new cases per day the week before.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com.
OU Health Services offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff. The health department offers curbside tests by appointment in Moore and Norman. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
