NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health's Tuesday update showed 295 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 13 in Norman.
The state's cumulative COVID-19 case total now stands at 11,028. The Health Department also reported 7,888 total recoveries Tuesday.
Monday evening's executive order report, the first since Friday, showed 265 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma. The number was up over Friday's 197 hospitalizations.
Health officials say the recent case spike is not due to increased testing, but to greater community spread and a rising percentage of positive test results. Experts say Oklahomans should be wearing protective masks and social distance, and that anyone who has recently attended a large gathering should seek testing.
The Health Department reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, leaving the state's death count at 371. Cleveland County and Norman have not reported a death since June 9.
The Health Department also reported 13 new cases in Norman Tuesday, bringing the city case total to 345. The department has reported 238 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
According to the Health Department, 27 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The county now has 711 total COVID-19 cases, 512 of them recovered.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
As of Monday evening's executive order report, Norman nursing homes have reported 127 total COVID-19 cases and 19 total deaths across six local facilities.
Monday's executive order report showed that 199 of the state's then-369 COVID-related deaths occurred in nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.