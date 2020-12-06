The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a slight decrease in cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but one additional death in Norman.
The OSDH reported 3,241 cases Sunday, a slight decrease compared to the more than 4,000 cases that were reported on both Friday and Saturday. Oklahoma’s cumulative case total is at 216,486.
The state reported 22 additional deaths Sunday, bringing Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,896. While none of Sunday's deaths were reported in Cleveland County, one additional death was reported in Norman.
Norman reported 77 new cases Sunday, bringing the city case total to 7,348. The state has reported 6,217 recoveries and 74 deaths in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 235 new COVID cases Sunday, bringing the county cumulative case total to 14,260. The county has reported 12,041 recoveries and 131 deaths.
Moore reported 60 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 3,005. The city has reported 21 COVID-related deaths and 2,426 recoveries.
Friday’s update to the state’s risk assessment map again places Cleveland County at an Orange Level on the Health Department’s map and an Orange Level 2 in the Health Department and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
According to the map update, Cleveland County recorded an average of 50.6 new cases daily during the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required in advance on IMMY’s website, portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other sites.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
