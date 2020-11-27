After not reporting cases on Thanksgiving day, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 3,225 new COVID-19 cases for Thursday and 24 new COVID-19 related deaths.
The department does not release COVID numbers on holidays. For Thanksgiving, officials opted to release Thursday’s numbers on Friday and then have Friday and Saturday’s numbers be combined and reported on Saturday.
Thursday’s new case numbers bring the seven-day-average to 3,318, another record level. The seven-day-average has been steadily increasing over this past week where it has continuously been setting a new record each day only to be broken the next day’s report.
The state also reported 24 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the COVID-19 related death toll to 1,704.
Norman reported 94 new cases on Thanksgiving, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 6,394. The city also reported one new COVID related death on Thursday which brings the death toll to 71.
There have been 5,359 recoveries in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 207 new cases on Thursday and one new death. The county’s cumulative case total is now at 12,387 and its death toll is at 125.
There have been 10,338 recoveries in the county.
The City of Moore reported 47 new cases Thursday, bringing its case total to 2,476. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported Thursday in Moore, where the death toll remains at 19.
There have been 2,000 recoveries reported in Moore.
Cleveland County remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS' latest update on case and quarantine numbers by school site is available on the .
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman?
