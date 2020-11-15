The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,923 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including 85 new cases in Norman and 50 in Moore.
Oklahoma's cumulative case total is now at 154,128. The state's seven-day case average dropped Saturday to 2,553.
As of Friday evening's executive order report, the state was reporting a current COVID-19 hospitalization of 1,247. The state reported 12 additional deaths Saturday, bringing Oklahoma's death toll to 1,528.
According to the Health Department, Norman reported a case total of 5,442 and a three-day new case average of 99, with a total of 66 deaths.
Moore reported a cumulative total of 1,981 cases and a three-day new case average of 37, with a total of 18 deaths.
As of Friday, Cleveland County is still at an Orange Level on the State Department of Health's weekly risk assessment map. The county reported 170 new county cases Sunday for a cumulative total of 10,491 cases. The county has recorded 116 total deaths.
According to the data, no additional deaths were reported Sunday in Norman, Moore and Cleveland County.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
