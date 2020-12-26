The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional death in Cleveland County Saturday.
According to a press release, due to the holiday, the report released on Saturday only includes numbers for Friday. Sunday’s report will include both Saturday and Sunday’s totals.
The death toll in the county is now 150 with one additional male death in the 50 to 64 age group, according to the latest OSDH report, with no additional deaths reported in Norman.
In a Saturday afternoon update, OSDH reported 265 new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County, bringing the countywide total to 18,177. The three-day case average for the county is now 235.
OSDH reported 81 new COVID-19 cases in Norman, bringing the citywide total to 8,965. The three-day case average for Norman is now 87. 105 recoveries were reported in Norman.
In Moore, 62 cases were reported in Saturday's update from the department, bringing the citywide total to 3,924. The three-day average for Moore is now 50. 60 recoveries were reported in Moore.
State numbers
OSDH reported 3,955 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing Oklahoma’s cumulative case total to 276,508.
The state also reported 29 new COVID-related deaths, with 17 counties reporting new deaths. Oklahoma County reported three new deaths and Tulsa County reported six. The state death toll is now 2,357.
The seven-day new case average now stands at 3,535 as of Saturday.
In a Saturday afternoon update, OSDH reported an additional 210 hospitalizations and 3,136 recoveries statewide.
The health department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
