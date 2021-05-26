In its weekly update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in Norman since last week's report.
The state reported eight additional COVID-related deaths in Norman over the past week, compared to last week’s report of no reported deaths. This new report brings the city’s COVID-related death toll at 192 people. The state’s data sharing system makes it impossible to tell when these recently reported deaths actually occurred, as the department does not release the date of a COVID-related death.
The 32 new cases since last Wednesday bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 14,362.
This new case count is higher than the previous week's report, which showed 27 new COVID cases in Norman over the span of a week. The health department now updates its local COVID-19 dashboard and its statewide risk assessment map once a week.
The health department has recorded 14,126 recoveries in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 81 new COVID cases over the past week. The amount reported this week is slightly higher than the number in last Wednesday’s report, which showed 77 new county cases in a week.
This week’s case report brings the county’s cumulative case count to 31,221.
The state reported 24 additional deaths in Cleveland County over the past week, bringing the county’s COVID-related death toll to 430 people.
The City of Moore has recorded 24 new COVID cases since last week, bringing the city’s case total to 6,659. The city reported three additional COVID-related deaths this week, bringing the city’s death toll to 70 people.
There have been 6,552 recoveries reported in Moore.
State Numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 452,288 COVID-19 cases, 1,008 of them reported in the past week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,436 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 7,291 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
