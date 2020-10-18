The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 796 new COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday, including 33 new cases in Norman.
Sunday’s new case number brings the state’s cumulative case total to 107,299. The state’s seven-day case average is at about 1,130.
Friday’s new case number, 1,472, was Oklahoma’s third-highest to date, excluding a date in July when the state reported more than 1,700 new cases as the result of a backlog.
Oklahoma’s hospitalization numbers were not provided for Saturday or Sunday nor did it report a case positivity rate this weekend.
Oklahoma reported three additional deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,171. None of the latest deaths reported Sunday occurred in Cleveland County or Norman.
Cleveland County’s cumulative case total reached 7,575 and Norman’s total is 3,952. The state has reported 85 COVID-related deaths and reported 6,520 recoveries on Sunday, while Norman has reported 42 deaths and 3,449 recoveries to date.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department’s risk assessment map, but rose from an Orange Level 1 to an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan Friday.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
