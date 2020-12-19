The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 4,108 new COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday, with 97 new cases in Norman.
The newest cases in the city bring Norman’s cumulative case total to 8,410, with 7,364 recoveries.
The city has reported 78 COVID-related deaths.
Staff at both Griffin Memorial Hospital and Norman Regional Health System received vaccinations this week after doses arrived in Cleveland County.
Oklahoma’s frontline health care workers, EMT staff and public health workers, PreK-12 grade teachers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities, will receive the first round of immunizations.
The full four-phase distribution plan is available on the state’s site at oklahoma.gov/covid19/vaccine-information.html.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 4,108 new cases in the state Saturday, placing the state’s cumulative case total at 255,868. More than 26,000 of those cases have been reported in the last week.
The state’s seven-day new case average rose to 3,219 on Saturday.
Friday's executive order report showed 1,704 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state. That number is down slightly from the 1,733 hospitalizations reported Thursday evening.
According to data provided by the White House COVID-19 Task Force, Joint Coordination Cell, Data Strategy and Execution Workgroup, from Dec. 11-17 Oklahoma had 2,245 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and 612 suspected COVID hospitalizations.
The data also said that in that timeframe, 71% of hospital beds are occupied and 18% of beds are occupied by COVID patients. 89% of ICU beds in the state are occupied, with 38% of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients.
The state reported 28 additional deaths Saturday, bringing Oklahoma’s death toll to 2,189. None of the latest deaths were in Cleveland County.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 227 new cases Saturday. The county’s cumulative case total is at 16,806. The Health Department has reported 141 deaths and 14,485 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 49 new cases Saturday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,643. The city has recorded 23 COVID-related deaths.
Friday’s update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map again places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The updated map shows a daily average of 70.3 new cases in Cleveland County from Dec. 11-17.
NPS’ updated school-specific case and quarantine numbers were released Monday afternoon on the district’s website.
The health department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
