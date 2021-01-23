After several days of lower COVID-19 case numbers in Norman, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 299 new cases in the city Saturday.
Norman’s Saturday case total surpasses the combined total from the previous five days, as the city reported 288 total cases between Monday and Friday. Saturday is also the highest single-day case total the city has reported in the new year.
The city has now reported 11,860 cumulative cases and 10,769 recoveries.
The city reported zero additional deaths Saturday, leaving the city’s death toll at 104. Norman has recorded 15 deaths in the new year.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 4,157 new cases in the state Saturday, marking the highest single-day case total in nearly two weeks. The state’s cumulative case total is 370,149.
The state reported 44 new deaths Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,231.
According to the state’s epidemiology report on Friday, Oklahoma currently ranks 24th nationwide in total COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 452 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Saturday.
The health department has reported 24,919 cumulative cases and 22,387 recoveries in the county. The county has reported 33 deaths in the new year, and the death toll sits at 197.
Moore reported 49 new cases on Saturday, bringing its cumulative case total to 5,358. The city also reported an additional death, bringing its death toll to 33.
Friday’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
