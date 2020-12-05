The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported its second consecutive day of more than 4,000 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The OSDH reported 4370 cases on Saturday, bringing the total case count to 9,197 since Friday. Oklahoma’s cumulative case total is at 213,245.
While Friday's spike in case numbers is largely attributed to backlogged cases that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday, Saturday's case number reflects a recent spike in cases and is not due to backlogged cases, State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said in a statement on Saturday.
"[Saturday's] numbers are an accurate reflection of the continued community spread that is occurring across Oklahoma," Frye's statement reads. "Though we anticipated a rise in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, this significant jump in our infection rate is alarming."
Saturday's case number increased the state’s seven-day case average to 2,774.
Updated hospitalization numbers from Friday evening show that statewide hospitalizations went down for the third day in a row, as 1,636 are hospitalized as of Friday.
The state reported 14 additional deaths on Saturday, bringing Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,874. None of Saturday's deaths occurred in Cleveland County.
Norman reported 148 new cases Saturday, bringing the city case total to 7,271. The state has reported 6,142 recoveries and 73 deaths in Norman.
Cleveland County reported 211 new COVID cases Saturday, bringing the county cumulative case total to 14025. The county has reported 11,881 recoveries and 131 deaths.
Moore reported 84 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 2,955. The city has reported 21 COVID-related deaths and 2,389 recoveries.
Friday’s update to the state’s risk assessment map again places Cleveland County at an Orange Level on the Health Department’s map and an Orange Level 2 in the Health Department and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. According to the map update, Cleveland County recorded an average of 50.6 new cases daily during the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.