In its weekly update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported no additional COVID-19 deaths over the last week in Cleveland County, where more than 400 people have died in relation to the virus since the pandemic began.
The state reported 118 new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County over the past week, including 47 new cases in Norman.
The 47 new cases since last Wednesday bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 14,256.
This new case count is lower than the previous week’s report, which showed 55 new COVID cases in Norman over the span of a week. The health department now updates its local COVID-19 dashboard and its statewide risk assessment map once a week.
The city reported no additional COVID-related deaths in Norman over the past week, leaving the city’s COVID-related death toll at 183 people.
There have been 13,665 recoveries reported in the city.
Cleveland County reported 118 new COVID cases over the past week. The amount reported this week is slightly lower than the number in last Wednesday’s report, which showed 134 new county cases in a week.
This week’s case report brings the county’s cumulative case count to 30,936.
The state reported no additional deaths in Cleveland County over the past week, leaving the county’s death toll at 401 people.
The City of Moore has recorded 31 new COVID cases since last week, bringing the city’s case total to 6,576. The city reported no additional COVID-related deaths this week, leaving the city’s death toll at 66 people.
There have been 6,467 recoveries reported in Moore.
State NumbersThe state has recorded a cumulative total of 448,872 COVID-19 cases, 1,593 of them reported in the past week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,301 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 6,832 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
In an effort to get more people vaccinated, CVS — including the Norman location at 3651 W Robinson St. — announced Wednesday that it will be offering walk-in vaccinations. The announcement comes after a Tuesday order from President Joe Biden that said all pharmacies taking part in the federal vaccine program must allow walk-ins.
Hospitalization numbersDuring the most recent collection period of April 17-23, data sourced from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional Health System shows that local COVID hospitalization numbers fell over the latest collection period.
The latest data shows an average of 6.3 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day, down from the 8.4 average COVID patients reported during the previous collection period.
From April 17-23, Norman Regional saw its average number of COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day drop to 2.9 patients; during the previous collection period, that number was at 3.3.
On Tuesday evening, the state reported 170 total COVID hospitalizations statewide, 51 of them in the ICU.
