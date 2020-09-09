NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Norman Wednesday.
With Wednesday's update, Norman's cumulative case total rose to 2,434.
The city's latest death puts Norman's COVID-related death toll at 35. The state has reported 1,792 recoveries in Norman.
The University of Oklahoma has reported 244 cumulative positives since Aug. 10, as of the last update on Sept. 4. According to the university's online dashboard, as of Monday, 358 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test.
As of Wednesday, Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total is at 65,929. The state's seven-day case average is at about 830.
The state's daily new case reporting now includes both confirmed and probable cases, including those produced by rapid antigen tests. According to The Frontier, the Health Department will not drop all of the probable and antigen tests into the state's cumulative case total at once or retroactively, but will gradually add them into the daily case reports.
The state's first executive order report of the week, issued Tuesday evening, showed a 7.9% positive testing rate in Oklahoma, up from a 7.8% rate at the end of last week. The report also showed 462 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, down from 472 at the end of last week.
Oklahoma reported nine additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 863. None were identified in the last 24 hours.
With 70 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County has 4,621 cumulative COVID-19 cases. With the latest death in Norman, the county has now recorded 67 deaths and 3,704 recoveries.
Of the 70 new county cases reported Wednesday, only one was in Moore. The city has recorded 812 cumulative COVID cases and 729 recoveries.
The county is currently at an orange level on the state's color-coded county risk map, which is updated each Friday.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
