In its weekly update Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 134 new COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County over the past week, including 55 new cases in Norman.
The 55 new cases since last Wednesday bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 14,209.
This new case count is slightly lower than the previous week's report, which showed 59 new COVID cases in Norman over the span of a week. The health department now updates its local COVID-19 dashboard and its statewide risk assessment map once a week.
The city also reported one additional COVID-related death over the past week, bringing Norman’s COVID-related death toll to 183 people.
There have been 13,665 recoveries reported in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 134 new COVID cases over the past week. The amount reported this week is slightly higher than that in the report released last Wednesday, which showed 122 new cases in a week.
This week’s case report brings the county’s cumulative case count to 30,818.
The state also reported eight additional deaths in Cleveland County over the past week, bringing the county’s COVID-related death toll to 401 people. There have been 29,559 recoveries reported in the county.
The City of Moore has recorded 23 new COVID cases since last week, bringing the city’s case total to 6,545. The city reported one additional COVID-related death over the past week, bringing the city’s death toll to 66 people.
There have been 6,277 recoveries reported in the city.
State Numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 447,529 COVID-19 cases, 1,630 of them reported within the past week.
According to the CDC’s provisional death count, there have been 8,243 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 6,716 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, adding 72 additional deaths to the count since last Wednesday.
Hospitalization numbers
During the most recent collection period of April 10-16, data sourced from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional Health System shows that local COVID hospitalization numbers fell over the latest collection period.
The latest data shows an average of 8.4 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day, down from the 11 average COVID patients reported during the previous collection period.
From April 10-16, Norman Regional saw its average number of COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day drop to 3.3 patients; during the previous collection period, that number was at 5.
On Tuesday evening, the state reported 183 total COVID hospitalizations statewide, 54 of them in the ICU.
