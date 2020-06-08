NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 55 new COVID-19 cases statewide and two new cases in Norman in its Monday update.
Oklahoma's COVID-19 case total now stands at 7,205. The department has reported 6,014 recoveries.
The state reported three additional deaths over the course of the weekend, bringing the state COVID-19-related death toll to 348. None of the latest deaths appear to have been in Cleveland County or Norman.
Monday's update showed four new cases in Cleveland County, where the COVID-19 case total now stands at 524.
The county has reported 461 recoveries and 37 deaths. Cleveland County has not recorded a new death since May 20.
Norman reported two new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the city total to 250. The Health Department reported 223 recoveries and 20 COVID-19-related deaths in Norman.
The city is set to enter the third phase of its Healthier at Home reopening plan Friday, June 12.
The most recent state executive order report Friday evening showed 127 total COVID-19 cases and 18 total deaths across the six Norman nursing homes that have reported cases.
As of Friday, 184 of the state's then-345 deaths were tied to longterm care and nursing home facilities. The state will release its next report Monday evening, providing updated nursing home numbers.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Cleveland County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.