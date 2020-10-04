The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 569 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one new death.
With the 569 new cases reported Sunday, Oklahoma’s cumulative case total rose to 91,317. The state's seven-day case average dropped to its lowest in two weeks now, sitting at 997.71.
Oklahoma reported one death Sunday. The state's COVID-related death toll is at 1,052.
On Sunday, the state reported 36 new cases in Norman. The city’s cumulative case total is now at 3,446. As of Sunday, there have been 39 deaths and 3,003 recoveries reported in Norman.
With 68 new cases Sunday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 6,486. The county has recorded 75 COVID-related deaths and 5,549 recoveries.
The county on Sunday remained at an Orange Level on the state's weekly risk assessment map, but reverted to an Orange Level 1 in the State Department of Education and Norman Public Schools' reopening plans.
The county was at an Orange Level 2, defined as 25 or more cases per 100,000 people, during the last three weeks of September. This past Friday, the county's infection rate was at 21.1 cases per 100,000 people, which meets the criteria for Orange Level 1 (14.39 or more cases per 100,000 people).
While new case numbers in the county have dropped this week, the county has also reported six additional deaths last week, three of them in Norman.
Moore reported 14 new cases Sunday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,117. Moore has now recorded 14 COVID-related deaths and 930 recoveries.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
