The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 6,257 new COVID-19 cases on both Friday and Saturday with 238 of those in Norman.
Saturday’s COVID-19 report was a combination of both Friday and Saturday’s numbers because of the Thanksgiving Holiday.
The 6,257 new COVID-19 cases brings the state's cumulative total to 193,824. The new report drops the state’s seven-day average to 3,270.
There were 13 new COVID-19 related deaths reported for both Friday and Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,717.
Norman reported 238 new COVID-19 related cases for both Friday and Saturday, bringing the city’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases to 6,632. The city reported no new COVID-19 related deaths, the city’s death toll stays at 71.
There have been 5,522 recoveries reported in the city.
Cleveland County reported 415 new COVID cases on Friday and Saturday, bringing the county’s cumulative case number to 12,802. There was one new death reported in the county on those two days, bringing the county death toll to 126.
The one county death occurred in Moore which now has a COVID-19 related death toll of 20. There were also 116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Moore for both Friday and Saturday, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 2,592.
There have been 2,083 recoveries reported in the city.
Cleveland County remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. NPS' latest update on case and quarantine numbers by school site is available on the district's website.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.