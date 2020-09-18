NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 63 new cases in Norman Friday as Cleveland County remained at an Orange Level 2 in the state alert system.
Friday's update brings Norman's cumulative case total to 2,907. The state has reported 35 deaths and 2,399 recoveries in Norman.
With 107 new cases Friday, Cleveland County remained at an Orange Level on the state's weekly color-coded risk assessment map. Friday's map update shows Cleveland County at 29.02 cases per 100,000 people; the threshold for the Orange Level is at least 14.29 cases per 100,000 people. The county has also recorded 68 COVID-related deaths and 4,487 recoveries.
The State Department of Health does not break the Orange Level into two tiers in its weekly map, but the State Department of Education and Norman Public Schools do use a two-tiered Orange Level alert in determining reopening plans. According to that system, Cleveland County moved to an Orange Level 2 (at least 25 or more cases per 100,000 people) late last week, and remained at Orange Level 2 this week.
According to Norman Public Schools' plan, if the county remained at an Orange Level 2 Friday, as it has, students at all grade levels were to transition back to remote learning on Monday, Sept. 21. The district has continued in-person instruction this week.
The University of Oklahoma updated its COVID case numbers Friday morning, showing test results for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The dashboard's numbers show 286 cumulative cases related to OU between Aug. 10 and Sept. 16.
According to the dashboard, as of Thursday, 465 OU students, faculty and staff were self isolating or quarantining due to exposure to COVID, symptoms or an actual positive test. The quarantine number has grown dramatically this week — on Sunday, 178 students, faculty and staff were isolated or quarantined.
Oklahoma reported 1,249 new cases statewide Friday, bringing the state's cumulative case total to 74,567. The state's seven-day case average is at 989.29.
The state has reported an 8% positive testing rate in each of its executive order reports this week. Thursday's report showed 516 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state, holding steady from 516 hospitalizations Wednesday.
Oklahoma reported nine additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 939. No deaths were identified in the last 24 hours, and none occurred in Cleveland County or Norman.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
