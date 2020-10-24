NORMAN — Norman saw 82 of the state's 1,829 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 4,256, with 3,719 recoveries and no new deaths reported Saturday. Forty-six Norman residents have died in relation to COVID-19.
The new cases reported bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 115,685. The state also reported 11 additional deaths Saturday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,245. Oklahoma is still reporting an 8.2% case positivity rate.
According to OSDH data, Oklahoma currently has 924 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday, which marks a slight decrease from the 956 reported on Thursday.
With 181 new cases Friday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 8,218. The county also recorded an additional COVID-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 90. There have been 7,039 recoveries.
Moore reported 19 new cases Friday and zero additional deaths, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,441. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,227 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. The map, updated Friday morning, shows 30.4 cases per 100,000 people on average for the week of Oct. 16-22.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
