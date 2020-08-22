NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 853 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and 10 additional deaths statewide, including 27 new cases in Norman.
Saturday's update brings Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 52,599. The state has reported 44,035 recoveries.
The state's seven-day new case decreased slightly after Saturday's report. Saturday's new case number is the third highest single-day case increase the state has reported in more than two weeks.
The state reported a 7.4% positive rate out of all recorded COVID-19 tests in its Friday executive order report, a slight increase from the 7.3% positive rate reported in Thursday's report.
The Department of Health has reported 1,705 total cases and 1,460 recoveries in Norman. Norman has also recorded 34 COVID-related deaths, with one new death reported on Saturday.
Oklahoma reported 10 additional deaths statewide Saturday, one of them in Cleveland County. The state's death toll is now at 725.
As of Friday evening's executive order report, Oklahoma had 578 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations, up from 562 on Thursday.
Cleveland County reported 41 new cases Saturday, bringing its cumulative case total to 3,469. The Health Department has reported 63 deaths and 3,007 recoveries in the county.
As of Friday's update to the Health Department's color-coded risk map, the county is still in the yellow alert zone. The state moves a county into the orange zone if it begins reporting more than 14.39 daily new cases per 100,000 people; Cleveland County is now reporting 12.98 per 100,000.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
