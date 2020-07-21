NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported more than 1,700 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, though health officials said nearly half those cases are backlogged and previously unidentified.
The state reported 1,714 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative COVID case total to 27,147.
But Oklahoma Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye said Tuesday that 820 of those cases are from a backlog of previously undiscovered new cases that have now been brought to light. Without the factoring in the backlogged cases, the state reported 894 new cases Tuesday.
The state did not release its daily COVID data until mid-afternoon Tuesday following a press conference from state leaders. The new case report comes after two days of abnormally low new case numbers that the Oklahoma State Department of Health has attributed to technical data entry difficulties.
The state's newest hospitalization update from Monday evening showed 613 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations, up from Friday's total of 547.
The ongoing COVID-19 spike in Oklahoma is due not just to increased testing, but to higher rates of positive tests and increased community spread, state health officials say.
The Health Department also reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the state death toll to 461. Just one of the deaths was identified in the last 24 hours.
The department reported 39 new cases in Norman Tuesday, raising the city's cumulative case total to 906.
The Health Department has reported 725 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman. The city has not reported a new death since the second week of June.
The state also reported 67 new cases in Cleveland County, which has now recorded 1,760 total COVID-19 cases and 1,399 recoveries.
The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
Three Norman nursing homes — Arbor House Assisted Living, Brookhaven Extensive Care and the Norman branch of the Oklahoma Veterans Center — reported new cases and recoveries in Monday's executive order report.
The Health Department has now reported 141 total COVID-19 cases, 121 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
