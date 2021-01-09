The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-19 death in Norman on Saturday, bringing the city's death toll to 92.
The state reported 145 new cases in Norman, bringing the cumulative total to 10,399 COVID-19 cases and 8,980 recoveries.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 325 new cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 21,633. The Health Department has reported 171 COVID-related deaths and 18,418 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 69 new cases Saturday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,644. Moore has recorded 28 COVID-related deaths and 3,999 recoveries.
The Cleveland County Health Department is running vaccination clinics at Norman’s Sooner Mall. The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible.
The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
According to the Health Department, Oklahoma saw 4,289 new cases and 35 additional deaths on Saturday. The cumulative death toll is 2,738. The cumulative case total for the state is 324,875, with 281,869 recoveries reported.
The state’s seven-day new case average declined slightly from 3,504 on Friday to 3,402 on Saturday.
Statewide hospitalization numbers released Friday evening showed 1,926 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma. The number is down from the 1,961 hospitalizations reported Thursday night. Hospitalization numbers are not reported Saturday or Sunday.
Friday morning’s update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The map showed an average of 86.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 1-7.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235. The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.