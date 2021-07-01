While Oklahoma’s new COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, Norman’s numbers show little change, with only a slight increase in new local cases over the past week.
The City of Norman reported 21 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, nine more cases than the previous week's update of 12 new cases.
The 21 new cases bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 14,431 total cases.
The city also reported one additional COVID-related death Wednesday, bringing the city’s COVID-19 death toll to 197.
The state’s reporting system is investigating deaths from the start of the pandemic until now, and the health department does not release the exact date of a COVID-related death.
The health department has recorded 14,208 recoveries in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 66 new COVID cases over the last week. The amount reported this week is exactly double last week’s report of 33 new cases.
This week’s update brings the county’s cumulative case count to 31,412.
The state reported one additional death in Cleveland County Wednesday, though the state’s investigative reporting process makes it unclear exactly when the death occurred. The county’s COVID-related death toll is now at 439 people.
State Numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 457,490 COVID-19 cases, 1,504 of them reported in the past week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,606 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 7,388 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
Statewide, a total of 1,515,817 Oklahomans are fully vaccinated.
