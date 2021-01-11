The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that over 150,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered statewide as of Monday.
In total, 153,460 vaccinations have been administered. 136,271 of those are the first dose and 17,369 are the boost dose, the department said.
Through the health departments vaccine portal, 355,811 Oklahomans have registered to receive notifications of eligibility and vaccine appointment openings, as of Monday.
Of those 355,811 Oklahomans registered for the portal, 8,749 are part of Phase 1 and 201,556 are in Phase 2.
Currently, Oklahomans have scheduled 21,385 vaccine appointments using the portal, and there are 562 appointments available to eligible Oklahomans in Phases 1 and 2.
The department said the next batch of appointments will be available Thursday morning, and advised those who have already received an email notifying them of their eligibility to check the link in their inbox on Thursday mornings when those appointments become available.
To register for the health department’s vaccine scheduling portal, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov
