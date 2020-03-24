Cleveland County has reported its first COVID-19-related death as the county case total has jumped from 16 to 22 positive tests in the last day.
According to a Tuesday morning report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, a Cleveland County resident has died in relation to the virus, marking the state's third reported COVID-19-related fatality.
No further details are currently available on the reported death in Cleveland County. Oklahomans have also died in Tulsa and Pawnee counties in the last week.
Cleveland County also has a reported 22 positive COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday morning, there are now 106 cases and 25 hospitalizations across 19 counties in Oklahoma.
While Oklahoma is still dealing with a testing shortage, the state has made moves to up testing capacity in the last few days. On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that Oklahoma has partnered with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma LLC, which has begun processing more than 300 test and should be returning results in a matter of days.
On Sunday, Stitt amended a state executive order, allowing labs at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University to start testing for the virus and allowing more nurses throughout the state to assist in the crisis. According to the department of health, the move will triple Oklahoma's testing capabilities once OU and OSU's testing resources are fully online.
Still, Oklahoma is waiting on an order of 500 testing kits — the maximum amount the state is allotted — from the federal government, which has set no timeline for when those kits should arrive.
Health experts have warned that without an adequate supply of testing kits, Oklahoma is likely experiencing an undetected spread of the virus that's not reflected in state numbers. The state is prioritizing testing for its most at-risk residents, including individuals ages 60 or older, people with compromised immune systems and any group of individuals — like a nursing home — that is experiencing symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to slow COVID-19's spread and reduce the risk of infection for vulnerable groups. The CDC asks that people keep their distance from large gatherings, keep at least six feet away from others if they have to go out, work on communicating with others virtually or without seeing them in-person, and stay home if they experience symptoms or feel sick.
The state is also asking that Oklahomans avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more, avoid eating out at restaurants (and instead use carry-out or delivery), avoid travel, shopping or social visits, and avoid visiting nursing homes or care facilities.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark issued new city guidelines Sunday evening limiting organized community gatherings in Norman to no more than 10 people. Clark's new regulations — effective at 5 p.m. Monday — also close barber shops, beauty parlors, health clubs and spas and nail salons, and ask that grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and retail establishments put six feet between customers waiting in lines.
Norman is under a state of emergency. Only restaurants that offer delivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup are remaining open, but bars, theaters, fitness studios and gyms, recreation facilities and private clubs are being made to close.
Clark also has expressed her desire that restaurants that are allowed to remain open should close by 9 nightly.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department's Coronavirus Hotline at 2-1-1.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoiding touching the face, staying home when possible and avoiding contact with those who are sick.
