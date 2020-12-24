The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported three more COVID-19 deaths in Cleveland County on Thursday, including one in Norman.
The death toll in the county is now 149, according to the latest OSDH report, with Norman’s now at 82. The three deaths were three males that were 65 or older.
The state reported 142 new cases in Norman Thursday, bringing Norman’s cumulative case total to 8,884. The city has reported with 7,717 recoveries.
Cleveland County reported 308 new cases, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 17,912 with 15,253 recoveries.
State numbers
The OSDH reported 3,627 new cases Thursday, bringing Oklahoma’s cumulative case total to 272,553. The state’s death toll has risen to 2,328 as of Thursday.
The state also reported 45 new COVID-related deaths Thursday, with 23 counties reporting new deaths. Oklahoma County reported seven new deaths and Tulsa County reported six.
The seven-day new case average rose to 3,478 on Thursday.
Moore reported 90 new cases Thursday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,862 with 3,310 recoveries. The city has recorded 23 COVID-related deaths and reported no new deaths on Thursday.
The OSDH will not be releasing a COVID-19 update on today “out of respect for our personnel who have worked tirelessly throughout the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow these employees to enjoy the holiday with family,” according to a press release.
The report will be released on Saturday but will only include numbers that would have been posted Friday, and Sunday’s report will include Saturday and Sunday’s numbers.
The health department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
