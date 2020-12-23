The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 43 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including two new deaths in Cleveland County.
However, neither of the deaths have been added to the total death numbers for Norman or Moore, which are still listed at 81 and 23, respectively, on the OSDH website. According to the OSDH's COVID-19 county data, the death toll for Cleveland County is now at 145, an increase of one death from yesterday.
The Cleveland County Health Department did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.
The newest cases bring Norman’s cumulative case total to 8,742 with 7,631 recoveries.
State Numbers
The OSDH reported 3,656 new cases Wednesday, bringing Oklahoma’s cumulative case total to 269,276. The state’s seven-day new case average rose to 3,435 Tuesday.
Cleveland County recorded 134 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 17,604. The health department has reported 15,075 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 25 new cases Tuesday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 3,772 with 3,254 recoveries. The city has recorded 23 COVID-related deaths.
An update to the Health Department’s risk assessment map again places the county at an Orange Level and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan.
NPS’ updated case and quarantine numbers were released Monday afternoon on the district’s website.
The health department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Vaccine update
All 66,200 initial shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the state, according to an OSDH press release Wednesday.
The first shipments arrived Monday at six sites. Tuesday’s and Wednesday's shipments were received at an additional 20 sites.
“I’m excited to report today’s arrival of the remainder of the anticipated 66,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine,” said Dr. Lance Frye, State Commissioner of Health. “This brings us closer to our newly anticipated mark of almost 175,000 total doses by the end of December and allows us to protect more of our frontline healthcare workers, staff and residents in long-term care facilities. It also expands our ability to deliver the vaccine to every corner of the state, particularly rural communities.”
