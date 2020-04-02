OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s unemployment claims increased by 105 percent last week as thousands more Oklahomans filed for unemployment amid ongoing COVID-19 business closures.
An estimated 23,000 more Oklahomans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total number of claims close to 45,000, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
The week prior, nearly 22,000 Oklahomans filed for unemployment.
“To call this unprecedented doesn’t begin to explain the enormity of the impact of COVID-19-related job losses are having on our state and our economy,” said Robin Roberson, the agency’s executive director, in a statement. “We know people are anxious. We know people want to work. We know assistance is needed, and we appreciate Oklahomans working with us to process this tsunami-like wave of claims quickly and efficiently.”
Oklahomans are encouraged to file their initial claims online. The phone systems are overloaded, and individuals may be on hold for hours, disconnected or unable to get through, the agency said.
Oklahoma is probably about two weeks away from receiving the federal funding approved by Congress and President Donald Trump for nontraditional workers seeking relief, Roberson said.
Nationally, an estimated 6.65 million Americans are now out of work.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
