Oklahoma set a record for new COVID-19 cases which exceeded 6,000 on Sunday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.
With 6,487 new cases, the cumulative total climbed to 331,362 total cases statewide. Sunday’s numbers also mark the fourth time this month that the state has recorded more than 5,000 new cases in a single day.
The seven-day rolling average jumped from 3,402 Saturday to 3,898 on Sunday.
The state reported 169 new cases in Norman, bringing the cumulative total to 10,568 COVID-19 cases and 9,097 recoveries. The death toll remains at 92 with no new deaths recorded Sunday.
County numbers
Cleveland County recorded 429 new cases Sunday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 22,062. The Cleveland County Health Department has reported 171 COVID-related deaths and 18,772 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 118 new cases Sunday, up from 69 Saturday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 4,762. Moore has recorded 28 COVID-related deaths and 4,104 recoveries.
The county health department is running vaccination clinics at Norman’s Sooner Mall. The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Hospitalization numbers statewide are not reported Saturday or Sunday. Numbers released Friday evening showed 1,926 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma. The number is down from the 1,961 hospitalizations reported Thursday night.
Friday morning’s update to the health department’s risk assessment map again placed the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the state department of health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. The map showed an average of 86.6 new cases in Cleveland County each day during the week of Jan. 1-7.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
The University of Oklahoma is currently on winter break, though OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The health department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. Registration is required ahead of time at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
