The State Department of Health is now reporting COVID-19 data by city, showing Friday that Norman has had 180 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 virus-related deaths.
According to the OSDH's Friday report, there are now 2,465 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 2,357 cases Thursday. 136 Oklahomans have now died in relation to COVID-19.
The state did not report any new deaths in Cleveland County Friday, but did report that five additional Oklahomans in Tulsa, Delaware, Creek and Greer counties have died in relation to the virus. Two of the deaths occurred between Thursday and Friday morning; the rest occurred between April 9 and 15.
While the OSDH released statewide numbers via an email Friday morning, the department also announced that its COVID-19 data dashboard is temporarily unavailable due to high traffic, meaning that county numbers are also currently unavailable.
The dashboard was set up to provide updated COVID-19 numbers in cities and counties across the state, but since it is currently unavailable to the public, the OSDH released a screenshot of it Friday morning.
While the screenshot shows the number of cases and deaths in specific cities as of Friday morning, it does not show how many cases Cleveland County has. As of Thursday, Cleveland County had 301 confirmed cases and 21 virus-related deaths.
On Friday morning, the county's two biggest cities, Norman and Moore, had 180 confirmed cases and 15 deaths, and 57 confirmed cases and 3 deaths, respectively. Norman, the third largest city in Oklahoma, has the third most cases of any city in the state behind Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
According to Thursday's executive order report from the OSDH, 41 of the state's COVID-19-related deaths have been at nursing homes and longterm care facilities. 13 of those deaths have occurred at Cleveland County facilities.
Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has officially reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths among residents, and 74 positive cases among residents and staff. At Brookhaven Extensive Care, two residents have died, and at least 29 residents and staffers have tested positive.
Thursday's report also shows that Oklahoma labs — including the state's public health lab, university labs and private labs — had processed 33,545 COVID-19 tests, 31,155 of which were negative.
Thursday's report also includes race, ethnicity and gender breakdowns of COVID-19 patients and deaths. The report shows that 66.4% of Oklahomans who have died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that while he has extended the state's "safer at home" order — asking that all vulnerable or elderly Oklahomans shelter at home through May 6 — the state will also allow elective surgeries to resume beginning next Friday. Stitt said Wednesday that the peak demand on Oklahoma hospitals is now forecasted for April 30.
“Our curve is flattening, and we are making great progress, but now is not the time to take our foot off the gas,” the governor said in a statement Wednesday. “What we do over the next two weeks will significantly impact what we can do after April 30, and we need to continue to practice physical distancing, washing our hands frequently and limiting trips to the grocery store and pharmacy.”
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website. The Cleveland County Health Department is now offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests this week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
