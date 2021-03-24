In its weekly update Wednesday, The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported just over 300 new cases in Cleveland County over the past week, including 159 new cases in Norman.
The city of Norman has reported 159 new cases since last Wednesday, bringing the city’s cumulative case count to 13,614. The health department now updates its local COVID-19 dashboard and its statewide risk assessment map once a week.
The city also reported four additional COVID-related deaths over the past week, bringing its death toll to 148 people.
There have been 13,049 recoveries reported in the city.
County Numbers
Cleveland County reported 301 new COVID cases over the past week, bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 29,546 cases.
The state also reported 10 additional deaths over the past week, bringing the count’s total death toll to 292 people. There have been 28,301 recoveries reported in the county.
The City of Moore reported 57 new COVID cases since last week, bringing the city’s case total to 6,308. The city also reported three additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the city’s death toll to 46 people.
There have been 6,048 recoveries reported in the city.
State Numbers
The state has reported a cumulative total of 436,135 COVID cases; Wednesday’s update showed 501 new cases since Tuesday. The state’s seven-day rolling new case average is 374, up slightly from Tuesday’s average.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 7,727 COVID related deaths in the state. The number is down one death from Tuesday’s provisional death count of 7,728.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 4,850 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with 62 additional deaths added to the count since last Wednesday.
Hospitalization numbers
During the most recent collection period of March 6-12, data sourced from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional Health Systems shows a slight drop in local hospitalizations from the previous collection week.
The latest data shows an average of 14.9 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day. That is only slightly down from the 15 average COVID patients hospitalized at the end of each day during the previous collection period.
From March 6-12, Norman Regional saw its average number of COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day drop to 3.4. During the previous collection period, that number was at five.
On Tuesday evening, the state reported 207 total COVID hospitalizations statewide, 54 of them in the ICU.
