The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday denied a Norman City Councilor’s request to return to the dais — the latest chapter in the ongoing legal battle between the city and Kelly Lynn.
Lynn, who represents Ward 3, was removed from the seat after a district court judge ruled he violated state law and forfeited his council position when he accepted a municipal judgeship in Wewoka in January.
While Lynn lost his re-election bid Feb. 14, his term does not expire until July 11 when replacement Bree Montoya’s term begins.
Lynn appealed the April 27 ruling to the Oklahoma Supreme Court on May 8. His motion for a stay on that ruling would have allowed him to resume his seat, but the district judge denied it on May 16.
Lynn then filed an emergency motion for a stay on with the Oklahoma Supreme Court on May 23.
Last week, Assistant City Attorney Rick Knighton and Lynn’s legal counsel, Tracy Schumacher, presented arguments before a court referee on Lynn’s emergency motion for a stay.
The court issued the order to deny the motion, which stated all justices concurred.
Going forward
Knighton told The Transcript the city would not move to seat Montoya before the court issued a ruling or when her term begins on July 11, “whichever comes first,” he said.
City spokesperson Tiffany Vrska said the city will “move forward in coordination of the swearing-in of Council member (elect) Bree Montoya to represent Ward 3.”
“Announcement of the ceremony will be posted on an upcoming City Council meeting agenda,” her email read.
It did not state if Montoya would be sworn in before July 11. The next regular business meetings for the council are scheduled for June 13 and 27, according to an online schedule.
Schumacher did not offer comment on the order other than to say she had not yet seen it late Monday.
Lynn’s appeal of Edwards’ ruling that he violated the state’s dual office holding law is still pending before the high court.
