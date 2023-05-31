In a split decision Wednesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a district court ruling that found the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated the Open Meeting Act by failing to sufficiently inform the public of plans to build two new turnpikes in Norman.
More than 200 residents sued OTA in May 2022, alleging the agency’s February 2022 meeting agendas violated the law because the projects were not specifically listed on the agenda.
In December, Seminole County District Judge Timothy L. Olsen ruled on summary judgement in favor of residents. Olsen ruled the projects should have appeared on the agenda.
“The OTA knew the general routes of the turnpike plan for ACCESS Oklahoma before the Feb. 22, 2022, meeting,” the order read. “The agenda items were void of any description of the routes for which the business being transacted were necessary.”
According to the high court opinion, because the agency’s board did not have to vote to approve the Director’s Report, OTA gave sufficient notice “of the actions it took on the six agenda items challenged by Appellees,” the opinion stated.
Justices further ruled the announcement of OTA’s plans “at the February 2022 meeting was for informational purposes only,” according to the opinion.
The ruling also granted summary judgement to OTA.
Not all justices agreed. Justices who concurred were M. John Kane IV, Yvonne Kauger, James R. Winchester, James Edmondson and Richard Darby. Justices who dissented were Dustin P. Rowe, Norma D. Gurich and Dana Kuehn. Justice Douglas L. Combs recused.
