The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-related death, along with 70 new COVID-19 cases, in Norman on Saturday.
The latest update brings Norman totals to 12,646 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 11,774 recoveries.
Norman’s COVID-related death toll is now at 121. The city has reported deaths on two consecutive days.
The state has launched an online vaccination portal that Oklahomans can use to pre-register for the vaccine and schedule a vaccination when they are eligible. The portal is available at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
State numbers
Oklahoma reported 2,053 new cases statewide Saturday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total to 401,780.
The state reported 51 additional deaths Saturday, bringing the state death toll to 3,710. The state’s seven-day new case average is now 2,170, down from 2,215 Friday. The state reported 4,458 additional recoveries.
Local numbers
Cleveland County recorded 159 new cases and three additional deaths Saturday, bringing the county’s cumulative case total to 27,059 and death total to 235.
The health department has reported 24,932 recoveries in the county.
Of the three deaths reported Saturday, one was in Norman and one was in Moore.
Moore reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in Saturday's report, bringing the city’s cumulative case total to 5,353. The city has recorded 39 total COVID-related deaths.
NPS’ case and quarantine reports are available at normanpublicschools.org/Page/3235.
OU’s case reports are available at ou.edu/together/dashboard.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
Norman lab IMMY hosts free drive-thru testing events Monday through Friday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
