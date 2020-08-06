The state’s 13th annual weekend for tax-free shopping is almost here.
Beginning Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ending at Midnight on Sunday, stores across Norman will be participating in the tax-free holiday weekend.
Implemented during the 2007 Legislative Session, the State Legislature passed Senate Bill 861 with the intention of benefiting retailers and consumers in the state by lifting sales tax on certain items. Any retailer that sells qualifying items may participate.
According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission website, exempt items include most clothing, accessories and shoes, provided they aren’t exclusively for athletic activity.
Paula Ross, communications director for OTC, said there are a few details that confuse consumers during this time, including that totals can be over $100, but individual items have to be below that amount.
“The other thing is because of the time of year, it’s the annual sales tax holiday, but a lot of times it’s called the back to school holiday, and sometimes people think it includes school supplies, but it does not, it’s just for clothing and shoes,” Ross said. “A lot of businesses have sales that weekend in addition to the sales tax weekend, so it kind of gets mixed up with that.”
Helen Wolney, owner of The Apothem, said they always have sale racks during the tax-free weekend that gives shoppers an opportunity for additional savings.
“We had a pretty good sidewalk sale last month, so I imagine people will come out for the tax free weekend,” Wolney said. “It’s a bummer that kids aren’t going back to school, because usually tax free weekend coincides with back to school shopping.”
Although the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic may lead some residents to avoid shopping inside establishments, shoppers can order curbside and pick up at many retailers and still capitalize on the tax-free incentive, Ross said.
B.J. Hatch, general manager at MetroShoe Warehouse in Norman, said they offer curbside pickup and free shipping to customers in the state, and if a customer orders something at their location, it will be tax-free and can be picked up curbside. He said everything in the store will be tax-free.
“We are running a special this weekend where we are paying the tax on every item in the store, so usually for this event, it’s qualifying apparel items for 100$ or less, but we are actually paying the tax on all items, so if it doesn’t fall into the qualifying list, we will pay the tax,” Hatch said. “Our walls are filled with backpacks and this weekend is usually big for sales on those.”
Sara Kaplan, retail marketing coordinator for the City of Norman, said anything that is good for retailers is good for the city.
“We don’t benefit from taxes that weekend, but we certainly want people to come out and shop,” Kaplan said.
