NORMAN — Oklahoma State Department of Health officials announced Monday that they will no longer publish COVID-19 data by zip code, city or long-term care and nursing home facilities.
With Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Catastrophic Health Emergency declaration expiring Sunday, the Health Department can only report COVID-19 data involving active and recovered cases by county.
Kristin Davis, a spokeswoman for the agency, said Stitt and interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye have tasked the state’s legal experts with exploring other options to provide critical health data that supports decision-making during the deadly pandemic while also safeguarding protected health information.
Health Department officials said COVID-19 related hospitalizations have declined by roughly 65%, weekly deaths are down 56% and positive cases have decreased to 3.7% since April 7.
Davis said the state is in a stronger position to address the presence of the novel coronavirus.The core purpose of the emergency declaration is no longer needed.
There were 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday, bringing the total to 6,573 confirmed cases, up 67 from Sunday. No new deaths were reported. There have been 334 COVID-19 related deaths, and 5,511 people have recovered from the virus in Oklahoma.
Cleveland County accounts for 503 of the total confirmed cases, 37 deaths and 446 recoveries, according to state health officials.
Testing for COVID-19 in Cleveland County is by appointment only at 250 12th Ave. NE in Norman and 424 S. Eastern Ave. in Moore.
