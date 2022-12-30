The director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation is planning to visit Lake Thunderbird State Park on New Year’s Day and will lead a group of hikers looking to start the year on the right foot.
Shelley Zumwalt was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Oct. 12 after having previously served as executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
A Norman native and Norman High School graduate, Zumwalt decided to visit Lake Thunderbird early in her tenure as a part of a year-long commitment to go to every state park in Oklahoma.
On New Year’s Day, every state park will be hosting free guided hikes and free parking to anyone who wishes to familiarize themselves with the state’s park’s offerings in a program called First Day Hikes.
“We have 21 parks in all four corners of the state that are participating. It is an opportunity to join the rest of the nation in doing something simultaneously, which is cool because you feel a connection to like-minded people while exploring,” Zumwalt said.
The event will be led by employees of Lake Thunderbird, and locals will have an opportunity to ask them questions about anything related to the park.
“There will be volunteers and staff leading the hike. They will be answering questions about the park, the wildlife, and surroundings, and Director Zumwalt will answer questions about the agency,” said Rylie Mansuetti, a spokesperson for Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation. “Any questions you come prepared with, there will be a number of individuals to answer them.”
Cody Penner, Lake Thunderbird assistant park manager, said it is a great opportunity for administrators to meet with the public because it fosters dialog between the state and its residents and creates awareness of state programs.
“I know she’s bringing a lot more attention to the park,” Penner said of Zumwalt. “I think it will bring a lot of good attention to what we have going on at Lake Thunderbird. This event will help encourage health and get them out into nature so they can see the environment close to where they live.”
Zumwalt hopes that the event will bring awareness to the park, not just as a lake destination, but as a nature preserve.
“I participated in the event about a decade ago. I am super excited to go out there, especially Thunderbird, because I grew up in Norman,” she said. “I don’t think that people think that Thunderbird as one of these unique nature preserves, but it really is. It has a lot of different natural features that are specific to the area.”
Oklahoma’s First Day Hike initiative is part of a national movement from the America State Parks organization, which started 30 years ago, according to a press release from the organization.
“Each state enjoys unique outdoor features and wildlife on its public lands,” said Lewis Ledford, executive director of the National Association of State Park Directors. “And no matter your weather preference, whether it be snow in the north and across the Rockies or mild temperatures across the south and southwest, you can experience it all with First Day Hikes.”
Zumwalt said it is important for Oklahomans to understand that they are connected to those who value the outdoors around the country.
“It is an opportunity to join the rest of the nation in doing something simultaneously, which is cool for people because you feel a connection to like-minded people while exploring,” she said.
Hiking outdoors also promotes mental health. Zumwalt hopes the event will inspire others to take time out of their busy schedules to enjoy the outdoors, which promotes self-care.
“I think that’s one of those things that people intrinsically know, that being outdoors aids in good mental health,” she said. “If you are lucky enough to put your cell phone away and check out a park for an hour, it just gives people that space to not feel connected to technology and to feel connected to nature. That just doesn’t happen in many suburban areas, which makes Norman unique.”
Lake Thunderbird offers a number of hikes that range in ability, but the park’s First Day Hike will follow an easier trail that will be accessible to most beginner hikers.
Anyone who wants to attend can meet at the park at 12:30 p.m. at the Discovery Cove Nature Center at 1201 Clear Bay Ave. The group will depart at 1 p.m.
