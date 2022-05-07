It was a vintage affair at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds Friday afternoon, as members of a statewide home education organization met for tea time and tidbits.
The Cleveland County Oklahoma Home and Community Education groups hosted a membership tea party Friday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds as a celebration of its annual OHCE Week.
Oklahoma Home and Community Education Inc. [OHCE] is a statewide nonprofit through the Oklahoma State University Extension with eight clubs local to Cleveland County, created with the purpose of developing skills, making connections and assisting and strengthening families in their communities.
According to OHCE policy, participants in the program receive opportunities for self-development in hobbies such as sewing and cooking and improvement of community interest and life in general. The groups in various counties throughout the state meet with respective members on a monthly basis.
More than 100 OHCE members and prospects met Friday in the Oklahoma State University Extension building of the fairgrounds dressed in fascinator and derby hats and vibrant dresses for the event. Sandy Pogue, OHCE state president, said it seemed appropriate to hold the event when they did because of Kentucky Derby weekend.
“I really believe in this organization because we do great things out there for the community. We just have to get the word out and get more people-involved,” April Green, member of the Noble-based OHCE Friendship Group, said. “We’re an older generation sitting here, and we need to bring these new people in so that we can keep this running for many years to come.”
Green spoke to attendees about her experience with OHCE. She said she had never sewn in her life until she joined OHCE. Around five years later, she has a 600-square-foot studio with a sewing and embroidery machine.
“I jumped in headfirst,” Green said. “These ladies have caused the problem that I have. I may need to find a quilters’ anonymous [group].”
Checks for $25 were given to winners of the contest for best theme and outfit.
Sunshine Group won best table theme for the Downton Abbey-style decorations and outfits. Best tea outfit went to Jean Lawson, president of the Sunshine Group.
Martha Aughe, Cleveland County OHCE president, is a professional in tea time protocol, certified by The Protocol School of Washington. She opened the party with a lesson on tea etiquette in a matching purple dress and hat.
Contrary to depictions in cartoons and some media, Aughe said raising the pinky to drink the tea is actually improper etiquette.
“Some people press the teabag up against the cup, but don’t do that, because it releases more of the bitter tannins in the tea,” Aughe said.
Aughe said lemon should be sliced thin, not like a wedge, and shouldn’t be squeezed into the cup.
Stirring tea should be done without making noise. Aughe demonstrated the proper method by dipping the spoon into the center and folding the liquid back and forth.
Pogue and Kathy Fentress, OHCE State president-elect, spoke to the crowd about how the organization brings people with similar interests together to learn.
“The things that we do, the service and education are so important, and I just love this group and this organization,” Pogue said.