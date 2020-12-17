OKLAHOMA CITY — State Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, and State Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, co-chairs of the Oklahoma House and Senate Joint Veterans Caucus, are joining the Oklahoma City Fire and Police Departments Thursday and Friday to provide pizza to soldiers returning home for Christmas and the New Year.
The soldiers currently are stationed at Ft. Sill in Lawton and are traveling through Will Rogers World Airport.
Steagall, Rosino and members of the fire and police departments greeted soldiers arriving at Will Rogers World Airport at midnight Thursday and on Friday.
