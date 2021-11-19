Due to a rise in steel prices, two quality of life projects will require additional hundreds of thousands of dollars, city officials say.
Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco told the City Council-led Finance Committee Thursday that the Senior Wellness Center and the Young Family Athletics Center will need “net $800,000” combined and recommended an expenditure from the general fund.
Both projects are underway and funded primarily with the Norman Forward sales tax fund, a voter approved ¼ cent sales tax.
The athletic center will host indoor competitive swimming, basketball and volleyball courts.
The wellness center will offer event space, fitness areas, an indoor pool, crafts room and other amenities for those age 50 and older.
Both projects are in the bid process, Francisco noted, and have come in higher for the maximum bid than staff anticipated due to structural steel prices.
“From a general fund perspective, where we are above all of our projections for this fiscal year, it’s affordable,” he said. “We do want to keep those projects moving forward. We don’t want to cut, for example, the gym part of the senior wellness center and those are some things we’d have to do to get back under budget.”
City Manager Darrel Pyle agreed but placed some concern in even higher costs due to the Infrastructure Bill recently approved in Congress.
“Where we’re seeing costs in most of the bid packages that have gone out, in most of them we’re right at budget, but the steel package came in high,” he said. “We’re hoping that with the Infrastructure Bill, that we anticipate prices and timelines are going to go nowhere but north from here. Our ability to roll and lock them in is going to save us a lot of money in the long run.”
The council previously approved cuts to both projects, more recently minor cost savings measures in construction material alternatives for the wellness center to bring it back within the $12.4 million budget. The athletic center underwent reductions after voters declined to pass a general obligation bond package in August 2020 to keep Norman Forward projects as designed at the time.
The athletic center budget is $39 million and lost space for the ball courts and reduction to the indoor swimming pool size.
The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 15 that rising steel prices have manufacturers scrambling to meet the demand. Fortune Magazine reported in July that prices for steel jumped 200%.
Ward 4 Lee Hall asked if alternative construction materials could be considered again for the athletic center, but Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen said the steel in question is structural and cannot be substituted.
Meanwhile, the city continues to juggle another surprise cost during the renovation of an old library being remodeled to a new development center. Contractors found asbestos in a second ceiling that had been added sometime in the 1980s, City Clerk Brenda Hall previously told the council during a study session.
Remediation will likely be finished in February 2022, Hall told the committee. The cost was estimated to be $950,000 which the council agreed to allocate from several construction fund accounts.