Stephanie Williams’ new role in Norman Public Schools is more than just a job to her.
For an educator and administrator who grew up without many Black teachers or professors of her own, Williams’ position as NPS’ first-ever executive director of diversity, equality and inclusion is a chance to give representation to someone else.
“I feel like it means more to me than sometimes I feel like I can truly verbalize,” Williams said. “Yes, I've had a passion for this work my entire education career, but more importantly even, I think getting this job really helped me reflect kind of on my own background, and just kind of how that shaped me into who I am...it really helps me understand the importance of representation and having an advocate that is challenging people to look beyond what sometimes we tend to.”
NPS announced last week that Williams, previously the principal at Longfellow Middle School, will now take on the work of creating a more equitable, inclusive district in a full-time capacity in the executive director role.
As chairperson of the district’s Diversity Enrichment Council and a member of the City of Norman’s Inclusive Community Subcommittee, Williams has already been doing the work of diversity and equity throughout the community in a volunteer role.
For the district, the time was right to officially add the executive director role to the leadership team, Superintendent Nick Migliorino said. After forming a culture and climate task force in 2016 and creating the Diversity Enrichment Council last year, instituting the director role gives the district a full-time leader who can focus on tangible actions with a goal of creating a more inclusive, equitable environment, Williams said.
“The old saying goes, 'the best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time to plant a tree is today.' We’ve been working toward this for a couple years now, first with our climate and culture task force, then the creation of the Diversity Enrichment Council and I’m thrilled that we’re taking the next step by creating this position,” Migliorino said in a statement to The Transcript. “I can’t wait to see Stephanie flourish in this role, and I’m excited to keep looking for more ways to grow and to push for progress in the future.”
Williams said the existence of the council, and everything that came before it, have set the stage for her to step into the executive director role. In her new position, many of her goals will build on the work of the Diversity Enrichment Council, a group of district employees, parents and community members, focused on recruitment and marketing, professional development for teachers and inclusive and equitable district strategies and policies.
For Jeffrey Yamada, who has had three children attend Norman schools, the council, under Williams’ leadership, has tangibly shown NPS’ commitment to making real change. Since joining the council last summer and working with Williams and other members, Yamada said he’s been “really impressed with the focus on making structural change.”
For Yamada, Williams’ new position is a crucial part of the district’s continuing diversity and equity work, especially considering that the Diversity Enrichment Council is volunteer-led.
“I think it’s critical that they have someone like this managing the program — when you talk about organizational change, it really is led from the top down,” Yamada said. “If you don’t see commitment from the district office and from the superintendent’s office, it’s really hard to have cultural or organizational change, unless you have that commitment at the top — in fact, it’s almost impossible. So I think naming her in that position is symbolically important, and it’s showing that the district is putting resources into this effort rather than just having volunteer committees do everything.”
Williams said she believes one of her first steps in the director role will be to help finalize the list of action item recommendations that the council is compiling for the district. But beyond that more immediate action, Williams said it’s essential that she and the district tackle any future action or initiative with a focus on equity.
“I want to ensure that Norman is a district that is focused on first and foremost striving for social justice, but being more culturally aware and just achieving equity for all,” Williams said.
In some ways, the district is already succeeding in meeting the diverse needs of its students and creating a more equitable environment for everyone, Williams said. In recent years, NPS has been working to serve students from all socioeconomic backgrounds by becoming a more trauma-informed district where teachers and administrators understand how trauma can impact students’ learning needs, said Williams, who also noted that the district works to serve the needs of its special education students in a similar way.
But to further focus on equity in Norman schools, Williams wants to re-examine NPS’ policies and practices to make sure they’re truly serving everyone and allowing all students equal opportunities, she said. Part of that plan means reassessing Norman’s recruiting and marketing processes.
Over the last few years, Norman has become an increasingly diverse district with more students of color in its student body. But as Migliorino pointed out during NPS’ “State of the Schools” event in the fall, district administration and teachers haven’t kept up, and the vast majority of NPS staff is white.
Williams said the district needs to take a close look at who it’s hiring, what values they represent and whether they reflect the student body. Recruiting is “critical,” she said, and the district should be seeking staff and teachers who believe in and represent inclusivity.
There’s also equity work to be done within Norman’s pre-existing staff and teacher body, Williams said. Professional development — educating teachers on how to have conversations about race and equity with their students, how to view their work through an equity-focused lens or how to handle racism in their own classrooms — is an essential part of creating a truly inclusive district where all students feel safe and seen, Williams said.
“When we know better we do better, and that’s a huge professional development piece that has to happen,” Williams said. “...Our kids, they're bringing to us who they are, and that is the beauty of the diversity. So we have to celebrate it, and part of that is making sure people are comfortable navigating that.”
Williams said the district has previously had diversity, culture and equity-focused professional development happen “in pockets,” but from her new position, she’ll be able to ensure the entire district is focused on training and equipping teachers.
As a parent, Yamada has seen the need for professional development through his own children’s experience, he said. While the district still has significant progress to make in educating its teachers, Yamada said he believes Williams is the right person to tackle the job.
“Personally, the district has a long way to go…the education piece is huge, and teaching teachers and administrators what to do," Yamada said. "My daughter was in a class where students were being bullied racially, just terrible things, and the teacher didn’t know how to handle it, and she was saying to my kid, ‘well, what do we do?’...we need to get to the place where teachers know what to do, and I think this is the right step.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.